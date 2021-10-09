49ers Placing TE George Kittle On Injured Reserve

Matt Maiocco reports that the 49ers are placing TE George Kittle on injured reserve due to a calf injury.
Maiocco adds that the team believes he would be dealing with the nagging injury all season if he continued to play.
Kittle, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.
In 2021, Kittle has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded 19 receptions for 227 yards and no touchdowns.
