49ers Placing TE Jordan Matthews On Season-Ending IR With Torn ACL

49ers WR/TE Jordan Matthews tore his ACL and is going on season-ending injured reserve, according to Cam Inman.

Matthews was fighting to make the team’s 53-man roster as a tight end again this summer.

Matthews, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2014. The Eagles traded Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for CB Ronald Darby in August of 2017.

Matthews played out the final year of his four-year, $4,949,269 contract before signing a one-year contract with Patriots worth up to $1.7 million. The Patriots released Matthews during the preseason with an injury settlement and he then returned to the Eagles.

From there, Matthews signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the 49ers in 2019. He returned to the Eagles for a brief period but has been on and off of the 49ers’ roster ever since.

San Francisco cut Matthews coming out of the preseason before the start of last year but he immediately signed to their practice squad. The 49ers released Matthews again, before eventually bringing him back on to their practice squad.

Matthews spent time on and off the team’s active roster last season. San Francisco signed him to a futures contract back in February.

In 2021, Matthews appeared in one game for the 49ers but was not targeted and did not catch a pass.