49ers Promote RB Marlon Mack, Sign QB Kurt Benkert To PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers are promoting RB Marlon Mack from their practice squad to the active roster on Tuesday.

Mike Garafolo also reports that San Francisco signed QB Kurt Benkert to their practice squad.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

DL Alex Barrett OL Alfredo Gutierrez S Tayler Hawkins CB Qwuantrezz Knight WR Tay Martin LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball OL Jason Poe DL Akeem Spence WR Malik Turner DB Dontae Johnson LB Buddy Johnson TE Leroy Watson TE Troy Fumagalli C Keith Ismael WR Willie Snead DB Kary Vincent QB Kurt Benkert

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

Mack was set to test the market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he returned to Indianapolis on a one-year, $2 million deal. He later caught on with the Texans during the 2022 offseason. The 49ers signed him to their practice squad last week.

In 2021, Mack appeared in six games for the Colts and rushed 28 times for 101 yards (3.6 YPC), adding two receptions on five targets for eight yards.