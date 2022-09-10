49ers Promote S Tashaun Gipson & WR Malik Turner

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve promoted S Tashaun Gipson Sr and WR Malik Turner to their active roster for Week 1’s game against the Bears.

The #49ers have activated S Tashaun Gipson Sr and WR Malik Turner from the team’s practice squad. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2022

Gipson, 32, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2012. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year restricted tender with the Browns worth $2.356 million for the 2015 season before signing a five-year deal worth $35.5 million with the Jaguars in 2016.

However, the Jaguars released Gipson in 2018 and he later signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Texans in 2019. Houston cut Gipson loose and he landed with the Bears on a one-year deal and re-signed to a one-year extension last offseason.

Gibson joined the 49ers this summer and was later added to the practice squad.

In 2021, Gipson appeared in 12 games and recorded 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.