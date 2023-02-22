49ers QB Brock Purdy Has Elbow Surgery Delayed Due To Inflammation

According to Tom Pelissero, 49ers QB Brock Purdy and his doctor have delayed the elbow surgery Purdy was scheduled to undergo this week.

The doctor recommended this move because there’s still a fair amount of inflammation in Purdy’s elbow and he has a better chance for a full recovery once that goes down.

Pelissero says the two sides will reconvene in early March and hopefully do the procedure then. It’s a six-month recovery, with three months to heal and another three to gradually build up to being able to throw with no limitations. But that’s assuming he only needs a repair instead of a full UCL reconstruction, and the doctors won’t know for sure until they’re operating.

Obviously delaying the surgery will delay Purdy’s return, but Pelissero adds he’s still expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

Purdy, 23, was a four-year starter at Iowa State. He was drafted in the seventh round with the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

In 2022, Purdy appeared in nine games for the 49ers with five starts and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 22 rush attempts for 13 yards and one touchdown.

