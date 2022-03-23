49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are re-signing CB Dontae Johnson to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Johnson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,620,544 contract with the 49ers before signing on with the Seahawks in 2018.

After brief stints with the Bills, Cardinals, Chiefs, and Chargers before returning to the 49ers in 2019. He’s re-signed to San Francisco on three consecutive one-year deals.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 16 games and recorded 24 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.