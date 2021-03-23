49ers Re-Sign DE Jordan Willis

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are re-signing DE Jordan Willis to a contract.

Matt Barrows confirms that San Francisco signed Willis to a one-year deal.

Willis, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. Willis was in the third year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Bengals waived him last September.

Willis was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets and later traded to the 49ers back in October. He made a base salary of $865,250 for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Willis appeared in nine games and recorded 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.