49ers Re-Signed TE Brayden Willis To PS

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have re-signed TE Brayden Willis to the practice squad.
Willis, 26, played five years at Oklahoma and was second-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The 49ers drafted him with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $3,919,900 rookie contract that included a $79,900 signing bonus. He was going into the second year of that deal when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.
Willis has bounced on and off the roster and practice squad since then.
In 2025, Willis appeared in six games and recorded six tackles.
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