49ers Re-Signing DL Kerry Hyder

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are re-signing DL Kerry Hyder to an undisclosed contract on Friday.

Hyder, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2014. He spent a year in New York before signing a future/reserve contract with the Lions in 2015.

Hyder returned to the Lions on a one-year, exclusive rights contract before he eventually signed with the Cowboys. From there, Hyder joined the 49ers in 2020 on a one-year contract and landed a three-year, $16.5 million deal from the Seahawks last offseason.

Seattle elected to release him last year and he later signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the 49ers.

In 2022, Hyder appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 19 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and three pass defenses.