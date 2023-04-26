49ers Re-Signing WR Willie Snead To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are re-signing veteran WR Willie Snead to a one-year contract.

Snead, 30, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games.

He wound up signing with the 49ers and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Snead appeared in four games but didn’t record any statistics.