49ers Release CB Anthony Averett From IR

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers officially released CB Anthony Averett from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday. 

Anthony Averett

Averett, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 draft. He played out a four-year, $3.1 million rookie deal and entered unrestricted free agency in 2022.

He ended up signing a one-year deal with the Raiders worth up to $4 million. From there, the 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago. 

Averett was placed on injured reserve soon after. 

In 2022, Averett appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 13 tackles and a pass defense.

