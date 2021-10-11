49ers Release CB Buster Skrine, Activate DB Davontae Harris From IR

The San Francisco 49ers officially released CB Buster Skrine and activated DB Davontae Harris from injured reserve, according to Field Yates.

Skrine, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2011 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Cleveland and signed a four-year deal with the Jets in 2015. He finished his deal with New York and was entering the open market for the second time in his career.

Skrine signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bears back in 2019 and had one year left on the deal when Chicago released him back in March.

The 49ers signed him to a contract a few weeks ago.