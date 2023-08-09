49ers Release CB Terrance Mitchell From IR With Settlement

The 49ers are releasing veteran CB Terrance Mitchell from injured reserve with a settlement on Wednesday.

Mitchell, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and later signed to the Bears practice squad.

Mitchell returned to the Cowboys in 2015 but was once again cut loose during the summer and later claimed by the Texans. Mitchell signed on with the Chiefs at the start of the 2016 season and spent the past two years in Kansas City.

The Browns signed Mitchell to a three-year, $12 million contract in 2018 and he later agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $7.5 million with the Texans in 2021. He was released after one season, though, and after a brief stint with the Patriots, Mitchell joined the Titans midseason.

Mitchell later signed on with the 49ers ahead of training camp.

In 2022, Mitchell appeared in 11 games for the Titans and recorded 39 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, and four pass defenses.