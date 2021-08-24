49ers Release S Tony Jefferson From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially released S Tony Jefferson from injured reserve with a settlement on Monday.

The 49ers placed Jefferson on the injured reserve a few weeks ago.

Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June.

In 2019, Jefferson appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.