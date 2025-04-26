49ers S Malik Mustapha Suffered Torn ACL Late Last Season

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers S Malik Mustapha suffered a torn ACL during the team’s regular season finale last year.

Schefter adds that the injury is expected to keep Mustapha from being ready for the start of the 2025 regular season.

The 49ers lost S Talanoa Hufanga and Schefter says that Mustapha was expected to be the team’s replacement for him.

It’s possible Mustapha will open the year on the PUP list.

Mustapha, 22, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2024. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,758,936 contract that included a $738,936 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mustapha appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and made 12 starts for them while recording 72 tackles, an interception and five pass defenses.