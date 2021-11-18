49ers Sign DL Chris Slayton To PS, Place DT Darrion Daniels On Injured List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The San Francisco 49ers signed DL Chris Slayton to their practice squad on Wednesday and placed DT Darrion Daniels on the practice squad injured list, according to Aaron Wilson

Chris Slayton

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

  1. DE Alex Barrett
  2. WR River Cracraft
  3. DT Darrion Daniels (Injured)
  4. T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
  5. RB Josh Hokit
  6. QB Nate Sudfeld
  7. TE Tanner Hudson
  8. DB Kai Nacua (Injured)
  9. WR Jordan Matthews
  10. WR Connor Wedington
  11. CB Davontae Harris
  12. C Jon Halapio
  13. S Tony Jefferson
  14. LB Tyrell Adams
  15. S Will Parks
  16. WR Austin Watkins
  17. OT Corbin Kaufusi
  18. DB Saivion Smith
  19. DL Chris Slayton

Slayton, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with New York, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

From there, Slayton had brief stints with the Bills and Falcons before the Steelers signed him to their practice squad last month. He was released a few weeks ago.

During his college career at Syracuse, Slayton recorded 104 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, a recovery and three pass deflections. 

