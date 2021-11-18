49ers Sign DL Chris Slayton To PS, Place DT Darrion Daniels On Injured List

The San Francisco 49ers signed DL Chris Slayton to their practice squad on Wednesday and placed DT Darrion Daniels on the practice squad injured list, according to Aaron Wilson.
Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:
- DE Alex Barrett
- WR River Cracraft
- DT Darrion Daniels (Injured)
- T Alfredo Gutierrez (International)
- RB Josh Hokit
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- TE Tanner Hudson
- DB Kai Nacua (Injured)
- WR Jordan Matthews
- WR Connor Wedington
- CB Davontae Harris
- C Jon Halapio
- S Tony Jefferson
- LB Tyrell Adams
- S Will Parks
- WR Austin Watkins
- OT Corbin Kaufusi
- DB Saivion Smith
- DL Chris Slayton
Slayton, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with New York, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.
From there, Slayton had brief stints with the Bills and Falcons before the Steelers signed him to their practice squad last month. He was released a few weeks ago.
During his college career at Syracuse, Slayton recorded 104 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, a recovery and three pass deflections.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!