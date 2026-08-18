49ers Signed DL Evan Anderson, Waived/Injured DL Titus Leo

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Evan Anderson to a one-year deal.

The 49ers waived DL Titus Leo with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Anderson, 24, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic following the 2024 draft. He spent his first two years on the team’s practice squad, re-signing with the team following each season.

San Francisco waived Anderson in the beginning of camp this year.

In 2024, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 24 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble.