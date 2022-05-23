49ers Sign TE Tyler Kroft To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal, per his agent.

Congrats @Kroft86 agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @49ers — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 23, 2022

He’ll add some veteran depth to the position for the 49ers.

Kroft, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,971,276 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

Kroft signed with the Bills in 2019 on a three-year, $18.75 million deal in 2019. From there, he joined the Jets in 2021 on a one-year contract.

In 2021, Kroft appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught 16 passes for 173 yards receiving and one touchdown.