49ers Sign TE Tyler Kroft To One-Year Deal

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year deal, per his agent. 

He’ll add some veteran depth to the position for the 49ers. 

Kroft, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,971,276 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent. 

Kroft signed with the Bills in 2019 on a three-year, $18.75 million deal in 2019. From there, he joined the Jets in 2021 on a one-year contract. 

In 2021, Kroft appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught 16 passes for 173 yards receiving and one touchdown.

