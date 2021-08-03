49ers Signing CB B.W. Webb To One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran CB B.W. Webb to a one-year contract, according to his agent.

Congrats to client BW Webb @OhGi_3Dawg3 on signing with the #49ers on a 1 year deal — Sunny Shah (@SunnyTheAgent) August 4, 2021

Webb, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2013. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was waived and later claimed by the Steelers.

Since then, Webb played for multiple teams including the Titans, Saints, Bears, Browns, and Giants before the Bengals signed him to a three-year contract in 2019.

Cincinnati elected to cut him loose back in March with two years left on his deal. Arizona signed him to a contract but he was released before ever making an appearance with the team.

In 2019, Webb appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 37 tackles, an interception, and seven pass defenses.