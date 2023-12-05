49ers Signing DB Logan Ryan

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing DB Logan Ryan to a contract on Tuesday.

Ryan, 32, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.

The Giants released Ryan this offseason and he later signed on with the Buccaneers. Ryan had been an unrestricted free agent since March.

In 2022, Logan has appeared in four games for the Buccaneers and recorded nine total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.