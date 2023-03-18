49ers Signing DB Myles Hartsfield

Mike Garafolo reports that the 49ers have agreed to terms with DB Myles Hartsfield after he was not tendered by the Panthers as a restricted free agent.

Hartsfield, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers and has been on their active roster ever since.

The Panthers opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent, thus making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Hartsfield appeared in 15 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.