49ers Signing Oklahoma State WR Tay Martin

Mike Kaye reports that the 49ers are signing Oklahoma State WR Tay Martin to a contract after he went undrafted.
Martin, 24, was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and led Oklahoma State in receiving during the 2021 season. He previously played for Washington State for three years before opting to transfer.
During his five-year college career, Martin started in 38 of 60 games and recorded 238 catches for 2,810 yards (11.8 YPC) and 28 touchdowns.
