49ers Signing OLB Dre Greenlaw To One-Year, $7.5M Contract

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the 49ers are signing OLB Dre Greenlaw to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.
Greenlaw, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.
Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos. Denver released him this past offseason using a post-June 1st designation.
In 2025, Greenlaw appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 43 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass defenses.
We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!