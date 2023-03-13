49ers Signing QB Sam Darnold

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are signing QB Sam Darnold to a one-year contract.

The 49ers will have a very interesting quarterback battle this summer between Trey Lance and Darnold with Brock Purdy rehabbing from surgery.

Darnold, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract when he was traded to the Panthers last year.

Carolina exercised Darnold’s fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York. He’s set to make a base salary of $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

Darnold was an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Darnold appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,143 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns.