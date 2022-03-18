49ers Signing S George Odum To Three-Year, $10.95M Deal

Doug Kyed reports that the 49ers are signing S George Odum to a three-year contract worth $10.95 million on Friday.
Odum, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.
Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season.
In 2021, Odum appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 54 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and two pass deflections.
