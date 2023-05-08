49ers Signing Three Players To One-Year Deals

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers announced the signings of QB Brandon Allen, TE Troy Fumagalli, and DL Marlon Davidson to one-year deals.

Davidson is a former second-round pick who was cut by the Falcons and recently worked out for the 49ers. It appears that things went well enough for him to earn a contract.

Davidson, 24, was selected with the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2020 draft by the Falcons out of Auburn.

He signed a four-year, $6.9 million contract with the Falcons that included $4,121,379 fully guaranteed. He was in the third year of that deal when the Falcons elected to waive him.

In 2021, Davidson appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, and one defensive touchdown.