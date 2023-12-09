49ers Signing WR Chris Conley To Active Roster

The 49ers are signing WR Chris Conley to their active roster, according to Mike Garafolo.

Conley, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and re-signed briefly to the practice squad before being released.

He had a brief stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad. The Titans signed him off of Kansas City’s practice squad in October but was cut loose after a month. He most recently joined the 49ers practice squad and has been elevated to the active roster already this season.

In 2023, Conley has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded no statistics.