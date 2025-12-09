49ers Signing WR Javon Baker To Practice Squad

According to Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers are signing WR Javon Baker to their practice squad.

The former Patriots draft pick spent some time with the Eagles after being let go by New England in August but Philadelphia let him go back in October and he’s been free since.

San Francisco will be his third team this year.

Baker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He had a stint on the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2024, Baker appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for 12 yards, to go along with three kickoff returns for 79 yards (26.3 YPR).