Packers Signing QB Tyrod Taylor

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are signing veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to a contract.

He gives them a new backup behind Jordan Love, replacing the departed Malik Willis who got a starting job with the Dolphins this offseason.

Taylor is much older but does still bring a little bit of the same mobile element that Willis did.

Taylor, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

He was once again an unrestricted free agent after playing out that contract.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in six games for the Jets and completed 59.7 percent of his attempts for 779 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 27 times for 143 yards and a touchdown.