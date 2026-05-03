AFC Notes: Fernando Mendoza, Tom Brady, Andy Reid, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid is looking forward to using RB Emmett Johnson in both the passing game and special teams, comparing him to former Eagles RB LeSean McCoy.

“First of all, he’s got a good feel for things, a smart kid, good kid. He’s got that lateral quickness. We had LeSean McCoy here for a bit and he has a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself up the field quickly,” said Reid, via NFL.com. “I like the way he pass protects, I like the way he catches the football, and it looks like he can do that here. We’re not doing live stuff, but the catching part he does easy. Probably most of all I just like his smarts. He’s going to help on special teams, too. (special teams coordinator) Dave (Toub) has him in that up-back position on the punt team and (he’s) able to make all the calls and get guys going in the right direction.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza took almost every snap in college from the shotgun and will have to make the adjustment to being under center ahead of his first NFL season.

“It’s the added footwork. Instead of being back there in shotgun, you really have to get back to make sure you get depth,” Mendoza said, via Pro Football Talk. “Still be on time, still decipher the defense. And with that, it’s really having an emphasis on those first two steps, on securing the snap and getting out out of there and powerful with having quick feet. I think it’s going to be that repetition under center, getting those quicker feet, and just you can always be faster faster and more efficient in your reads and decisiveness.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek told reporters that he and HC Klint Kubiak believe they can do what they need to do on a daily basis to run the franchise, despite Tom Brady‘s presence. During a recent interview, he was asked if it would be hard to keep Brady out of the quarterback room this season.

“I don’t think it’s going to be hard,” Spytek said, via Up & Adams. “We both welcome Tom’s insight and his input. But at the same time, I would say Tom has empowered us to run the day-to-day of the Raiders the way that we see fit. And obviously, with the right vision and process in place, we’re going to be a very process-driven organization right now. And I think that wouldn’t surprise anybody with the way that Tom has operated throughout his career. But I think that Klint and I both feel the support that he’s given us to do the day-to-day stuff the right way and to accentuate the right things, to hold people accountable, especially the quarterback room. There’s no more important room in our building from a players stand point than the quarterback room — everybody knows that. It’s the hardest position in sports to play. So, there’s going to be a high level of accountability and demand that comes with that. But I think we both are just very appreciative of the way Tom operates and the insights and the knowledge he shares with us. But also, the way that he allows us to do things the right way day-to-day.”