Ravens Signing QB Skylar Thompson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are wrapping up a contract to add QB Skylar Thompson to the roster.

That gives Baltimore five quarterbacks on the 90-man roster. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are entrenched at the top and they added two UDFA QBs in Diego Pavia and Joe Fagnano.

Thompson, 28, was a seventh-round pick to the Dolphins out of Kansas State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million contract through 2025 with a base salary of $1.1 million in 2024.

The Dolphins waived Thompson midseason in 2024 and later signed him to their practice squad. After playing out his deal, he signed a futures deal with the Steelers for the 2025 season. However, he spent nearly the whole year on injured reserve.

In 2024, Thompson appeared in three games for the Dolphins making one start and completing 21 of 33 passes for 187 yards.