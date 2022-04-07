49ers Signing WR Marcus Johnson

EnterSports Management announced that their client, WR Marcus Johnson, has agreed to terms with the 49ers on Thursday.

Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2016. He was on and off of the Eagles’ practice squad before being traded to the Seahawks.

From there, the Seahawks traded Johnson to the Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights contract but Indianapolis declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent.

Johnson later returned to the Colts and was added to their active roster before signing with the Titans back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in seven games for the Titans and caught nine passes for 160 yards receiving (17.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.