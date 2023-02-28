49ers Tender Contract To ERFA WR Jauan Jennings

The 49ers have placed an exclusive rights tender on WR Jauan Jennings for the 2023 season.

An exclusive rights tender will prevent Jennings from meeting with other teams in free agency.

Jennings, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee. The 49ers selected him in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

Jennings signed a four-year, $3,406,024 contract that includes a $111,024 signing bonus.

In 2022, Jenning appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 35 passes for 416 yards receiving and one touchdown.