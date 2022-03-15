49ers Tender RFA OL Daniel Brunskill

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers are signing restricted free-agent OL Daniel Brunskill at the right-of-first-refusal level.

This is projected to cost the 49ers around $2.43 million for the 2022 season and will allow them to match any offer he receives in free agency. However, they wouldn’t receive any compensation for him should they decline to match.

Brunskill, 28, signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Brunskill back on a futures contract the following year, but he was once again signed to their practice squad after being among their final roster cuts. After a stint in the AAF, the 49ers signed Brunskill to a contract in 2019 and has returned on two consecutive one-year deals.

In 2021, Brunskill appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers.