49ers Trying Out Five Players Including WR Marqise Lee

The San Francisco 49ers are trying out five free agents during their rookie minicamp this weekend including WR Marqise Lee.

The full list includes:

CB Adonis Alexander

S Blake Countess

TE Alex Ellis

CB KiAnte Hardin

WR Marqise Lee

Lee, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5,174,016 contract before agreeing to a four-year, $38 million contract with $18 million guaranteed.

Unfortunately, Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and spent the season on injured reserve. Jacksonville placed him on the PUP list to start training camp before activating him in August.

However, Lee once again finished the year on injured reserve after a shoulder injury. The Jaguars released him and he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, only to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Patriots released Lee a few months ago.

In 2019, Lee appeared in six games for the Jaguars and caught three passes for 18 yards.

