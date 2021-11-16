49ers Waive CB Dre Kirkpatrick

The San Francisco 49ers announced they waived CB Dre Kirkpatrick from their active roster.

Kirkpatrick, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.622 million rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $52.5 million deal with $12 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Kirkpatrick was set to make a base salary of $9.4 million for the 2020 season when the Bengals released him in 2020, and later signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in August of last year.

Kirkpatrick signed on with the 49ers to a one-year deal in September.

In 2021, Kirkpatrick has played in six games for the 49ers, recording seven tackles and one tackle-for-loss.