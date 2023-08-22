49ers Waive LB Daelin Hayes From IR With Settlement

The San Francisco 49ers officially waived LB Daelin Hayes from their injured reserve with an injury settlement on Tuesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Hayes, 25, was selected with the No. 171 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He signed a four-year, $3,773,216 contract that included a $293,216 signing bonus.

He was entering the second year of his rookie deal when the Ravens waived him with an injury designation. He spent the entire 2022 season on injured reserve.

The 49ers signed dHayes to a contract earlier this month but was cut loose with an injury designation.

In 2021, Hayes appeared in one game for the Ravens and did not record a statistic.