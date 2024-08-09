49ers Waive LG Pat Elflein From Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers have waived LG Pat Elflein from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.

Elflein, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York. He signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Panthers that included $6 million guaranteed in 2021.

Elflein underwent season-ending hip surgery in October of 2022 after playing in six games. From there, he signed a contract with the Cardinals but was placed on injured reserve prior to the start of the season.

The 49ers signed Elflein to a one-year contract this offseason.

In 2022, Elflein appeared in six games and started each appearance at center.