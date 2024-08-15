According to Howard Balzer, the 49ers worked out four cornerbacks on Thursday.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. New England traded up with the Rams to select him and exchanged their No. 56 and No. 101 overall picks.

Williams played out the final year of his four-year, $6,782,618 rookie contract that included a $2,952,812 signing bonus. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason before signing on with the Vikings in April.

However, Minnesota cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. From there, Williams was signed to the Bears’ active roster. However, he was released later in the season and returned to the Vikings.

Minnesota signed Williams to a futures contract for the 2024 season but was cut loose in May.

In 2023, Williams appeared in six games, four for the Bears and two for the Vikings, and recorded two tackles and two pass deflections.