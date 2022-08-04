49ers Worked Out Three Players

The 49ers brought in three free agents for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.823 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when the Buccaneers waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Patriots later signed Benenoch to a contract only to waive him a few weeks later. Benenoch was claimed off waivers by the Panthers and spent a few weeks in Carolina before being waived again.

Dallas signed Benenoch to a contract before waiving him after just a couple of weeks. He was claimed by the Lions. Detroit cut him during training camp in 2020 and he had a stint later in the season on the Patriots practice squad.

He signed with the Bills briefly during camp before joining the Saints in 2021. New Orleans cut him coming out of camp and brought him back to the practice squad.

Benenoch spent time on and off of the Saints active roster last year before becoming a free agent this offseason.

For his career, Benenoch has appeared in 36 games and made 23 starts.

Mills, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. He spent two years in Chicago before among their roster cuts at the start of the 2015 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Cowboys.

Mills had a brief stint with the Lions before the Bills signed him to their active roster. Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $4 million contract back in 2017.

From there, Mills had brief stints with the Dolphins, Cardinals and Cowboys before joining the Saints last year.

New Orleans released Mills before the start of the season but ended up signing him to their practice squad in September. He spent time on and off the team’s active roster last year.

For his career, Mills has appeared in 100 games, making 87 starts.