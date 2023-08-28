49ers Working Out Ks Tristan Vizcaino & Taylor Russolino

Per Matt Maiocco, the 49ers brought in kickers Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolini for workouts on Monday.

Vizcaino, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2018. He eventually signed on with the Bengals on a futures deal for the 2019 season. The Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason.

He later signed a futures contract with the Cowboys for 2020 but was cut loose in April. coming out of training camp. From there, Vizcaino had brief stints with the Bengals, Vikings, 49ers, and Bills before ultimately signing a two-year deal with the Chargers in March of 2021.

Vizcaino played for the Patriots and Cardinals before joining the Cowboys’ practice squad at the end of the 2022 season. He was brought back on a contract for 2023 but was later let go.

In 2022, Vizcaino appeared in one game for the Cardinals and two games for the Patriots, converting 2/2 field goals and 3/3 of his extra point attempts.