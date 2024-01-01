Week 18 NFL Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

AFC
CLINCHED:
- Baltimore Ravens (13-3) – AFC North division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
- Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) – AFC West division title
- Cleveland Browns (11-5) – playoff berth
- Miami Dolphins (11-5) – playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) at Miami (11-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
- BUF win
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
- BUF tie OR
- PIT loss or tie OR
- JAX loss or tie OR
- HOU-IND tie
HOUSTON TEXANS (9-7) at Indianapolis (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
- HOU win + JAX loss or tie
Houston clinches playoff berth with:
- HOU win OR
- HOU tie + JAX loss + PIT loss or tie
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) vs. Houston (9-7); Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
- IND win + JAX loss or tie OR
- IND tie + JAX loss
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
- IND win OR
- IND tie + PIT loss or tie
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (9-7) at Tennessee (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:
- JAX win OR
- JAX tie + IND-HOU tie
Jacksonville clinches playoff berth with:
- JAX tie + PIT loss or tie OR
- PIT loss + DEN loss or tie + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie
MIAMI DOLPHINS (11-5) vs. Buffalo (10-6); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Miami clinches AFC East division title with:
- MIA win or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9-7) at Baltimore (13-3); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
- PIT win + BUF loss OR
- PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR
- PIT win + HOU-IND tie OR
- PIT tie + JAX loss + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie OR
- JAX loss + DEN win + HOU-IND doesn’t end in tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
- San Francisco 49ers (12-4) – NFC West division title, No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and homefield advantage
- Detroit Lions (11-5) – NFC North division title
- Dallas Cowboys (11-5) – playoff berth
- Los Angeles Rams (9-7) – playoff berth
- Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) – playoff berth
ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9) at New Orleans (8-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
- ATL win + TB loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (11-5) at Washington (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
- DAL win OR
- DAL tie + PHI tie OR
- PHI loss
GREEN BAY PACKERS (8-8) vs. Chicago (7-9); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Green Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- GB win OR
- GB tie + SEA loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
- GB tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
- GB tie + SEA tie + TB loss or tie OR
- MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + TB loss OR
- MIN loss or tie + SEA loss + NO loss
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-9) at Detroit (11-5); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Minnesota clinches playoff berth with:
- MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + TB loss OR
- MIN win + GB loss + SEA loss + NO loss
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) vs. Atlanta (7-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
- NO win + TB loss or tie OR
- NO tie + TB loss
New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:
- NO win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
- NO tie + SEA loss + GB loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (11-5) at N.Y. Giants (5-11); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win + DAL loss or tie OR
- PHI tie + DAL loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-8) at Arizona (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
- SEA win + GB loss or tie OR
- SEA tie + GB loss + TB loss or tie OR
- SEA tie + GB loss + NO loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-8) at Carolina (2-14); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win OR
- TB tie + NO loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- TB tie + SEA loss + GB loss or tie
