Vikings Officially Announce 2024 Coaching Staff

The Minnesota Vikings announced their official 2024 coaching staff on Friday.

Head Coach

Kevin O’Connell

Coordinators/Assistant Head Coach

Matt Daniels, Special Teams Coordinator

Brian Flores, Defensive Coordinator

Wes Phillips, Offensive Coordinator

Mike Pettine, Assistant Head Coach/Outside Linebackers

Position Coaches

Brian Angelichio, Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends

Ryan Cordell, Game Management Coordinator/Passing Game Specialist

Marcus Dixon, Defensive Line

Michael Hutchings, Safeties

Daronte Jones, Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Chris Kuper, Offensive Line

Keenan McCardell, Wide Receivers

Josh McCown, Quarterbacks

Curtis Modkins, Running Game Coordinator/Running Backs

Mike Siravo, Inside Linebackers

Imarjaye Albury, Sr., Defensive Assistant

Assistants

Lance Bennett, Quality Control — Defense

Thad Bogardus, Assistant Inside Linebackers

Ben Ellefson, Offensive Assistant

Dalmin Gibson, Assistant Special Teams

Pat Hill, Assistant Defensive Line

Derron Montgomery, Quality Control — Offense

Chris O’Hara, Senior Offensive Assistant

Shaun Sarrett, Assistant Offensive Line

Henry Schneider IV, Assistant to the Head Coach

Tony Sorrentino, Assistant Wide Receivers

Grant Udinski, Assistant Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Quarterbacks

McCown, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later joined the Eagles on a one-year contract in 2019.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season. Houston later added him to their active roster.

After retiring for good, McCown drew some interest for the Texans head coaching job before eventually being hired by the Panthers as their QB coach ahead of the 2023 season. However, he was let go by the team along with RB coach Duce Staley back in November of 2023.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns, and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.