Joe Burrow Suffered Knee Injury In Super Bowl, But No Surgery Needed

According to Ian Rapoport, Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury to his surgically-repaired knee while taking a sack in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

Rapoport adds the injury will not require surgery based on the initial tests. He does have a sprain, but one that should be fine with rehab and shouldn’t impact his offseason.

Burrow was able to limp off of the field and was not given extra medical attention.

Burrow, 25, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Bengals to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $2,255,006 this season and $3,900,012 in 2022.

In 2021, Burrow appeared in 16 games and recorded 366 completions on 520 pass attempts (70.4 percent) for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, to go along with 40 rush attempts for 118 yards and two touchdowns.