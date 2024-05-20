AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Jaylen Warren, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dan Orlovsky were discussing how the situation with Bengals WR Tee Higgins could unfold as he will likely play the season without an extension. Schefter believes Higgins will be less inclined to play through injury but also thinks a team will pay him in the offseason regardless of how the year went.

“Is he playing through those injuries weeks before he becomes a free agent, or is he going to be making a business decision?” Schefter asked, via NFL on ESPN.

“Absolutely!” Schefter responded to Orlovsky about whether Higgins will get paid if he’s injured. “Somebody, no matter what season Tee Higgins has, is going to pay him.”

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is participating in offseason workouts after requesting a trade earlier this offseason, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Browns

Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous NFL executive who thinks second-round DT Michael Hall Jr. will fit well into DC Jim Schwartz‘s system and third-round G Zak Zinter was a good prospect at No. 85 overall.

“Their first pick (Mike Hall Jr.) is a prototype who fits Jim Schwartz’s defense as a twitchy, upfield penetrator,” an executive said. “If they can motivate him and get him playing down in and down out, he will fit well for Schwartz’s defense. The Michigan guard (Zak Zinter) is good for where they got him if you are comfortable with the medical.”

Browns CB coach Brandon Lynch was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Steelers

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren commented on the huge difference that the team will have heading into this season compared to last when it comes to the quarterback position.

“It’s a night and day difference with their leadership,” Warren said on Cameron Heyward’s podcast. “They bring a lot. They help out. They tell us how to run the route. They’re really on it when you don’t run it a certain way. They’re big on details, kind of what we preach, and it helps a lot.”