A.J. Bouye Leaves Raiders’ Visit Without Deal

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that free agent CB A.J. Bouye has left his visit with the Raiders without a contract.

Tafur adds that this doesn’t mean he can’t reach an agreement at some point down the road, but there’s no deal as of now.

Bouye, 29, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2013. He returned to the Texans on a one-year, $1.671 million restricted contract in 2016.

Bouye later departed for a five-year, $67.5 million with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to trade him to the Broncos last offseason. He was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2021 when he was released by the Broncos

In 2020, Bouye appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and six passes defended.