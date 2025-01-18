Aaron Glenn Name To Watch For Cowboys’ HC Job

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that Lions DC Aaron Glenn is a name to watch for the Cowboys’ head-coaching vacancy.

A league source tells Schultz that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones holds Glenn in “especially high regard.” Glenn has ties to Texas from his time at Texas A&M and played for the Cowboys and Texans.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Cowboys’ job:

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

Glenn has a lot of interest this coaching cycle with most of the buzz centering around the Sants and Jets’ jobs. At this point, it would be surprising if Glenn does not secure a head-coaching job.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.