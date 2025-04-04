Cowboys Hosted Arkansas RB Ja’Quinden Jackson For Pre-Draft Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys hosted Arkansas RB Ja’Quinden Jackson for a top-30 visit over the last two days at their team facility.

Dallas has hosted several running backs for visits this week, including Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, along with Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Jackson, 23, opened his college career at Texas in 2020 before transferring to Utah in 2021-2023 and Arkansas in 2024. He earned second-team All-SEC in 2024.

During his college career, Jackson appeared in 37 games and recorded 394 rushing attempts for 2,148 yards (5.5 YPC) and 29 touchdowns, to go along with 23 receptions for 200 yards (8.7 YPC).