Aaron Rodgers Expected To Inform Packers Of Decision By Tuesday

Michael Silver reports that Aaron Rodgers is in California officiating LT David Bakhtiari‘s wedding with Packers HC Matt LaFleur in attendance.

According to Silver, Rodgers is likely to inform the Packers of his decision by Tuesday afternoon, which happens to be the franchise tag deadline.

This is, of course, notable given that the Packers are expected to franchise WR Davante Adams.

Late Friday night, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams and these teams have trade compensation agreed to with the Packers.

According to Florio, the other teams being considered include the Broncos, Titans and Steelers along with the Packers. Florio adds that once Rodgers makes a decision, deals will fall into place quickly in terms of trade compensation and a contract for Rodgers.

However, Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that the Packers still have not engaged in any trade scenarios regarding Rodgers are still awaiting his decision. Schefter adds that if Rodgers decides he wants to be traded, it will be easy enough to get done at that time so there’s no need for the Packers to engage in trade talks before then.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Rodgers is “truly torn” on where he wants to play in 2022.

Rapoport says that while many around the NFL expect him to be back with the Packers and there’s a lot of positivity coming out of Green Bay, he is “going back and forth on what he wants.”

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.