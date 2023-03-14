Aaron Rodgers Has Given Jets Wishlist Of FAs That Includes Odell Beckham Jr

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Aaron Rodgers has provided the Jets with a “wishlist” of free agents he would like them to target and acquire if he agrees to join them.

According to Russini, the list includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr.

Cobb, Lazard and Lewis had already been reported have obvious ties to Rodgers, but Beckham’s inclusion is interesting.

Beckham recently held a private workout for interested teams in Arizona. There were reportedly 11 teams in attendance including the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.

The Cowboys have said publicly that they’re still interested in signing Beckham.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.